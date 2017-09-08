Florentino Perez has hinted that Real Madrid

The Welshman was benched for last season’s Champions League final, despite having fetched over

The former Tottenham man is struggling against competition from Isco, who has forced his way into the Merengues’ starting eleven.

‘He is one of our best players and we are very pleased with him,’ Florentino opened to Cadena SER.

‘There were no offers for him and what Mourinho said in relation to him was just said in a complimentary way,” Perez added.

‘Every player is transferable right now and we’ll see what happens in a year, although I don’t know what’ll happen next year, just as nobody does.’

Bale only started nineteen Liga games last season, scoring seven times. He is the BBC member whose future is the most at risk, with Coach Zinedine Zidane counting heavily on Karim Benzema.

€ 100 million three seasons ago.