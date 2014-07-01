La Liga giants Real Madrid will hope to sign Joachim Low as the manager as a possible replacement for current boss Zinedine Zidane.

While Zidane is currently going nowhere, it is said that the Los Blancos will look to sign Low as the manager, if and ever the Frenchman departs the club for one reason or another.

Low, who helped the German national team win the World Cup in Brazil in 2014, currently has a contract that expires in 2020 and there have been no signs of an extension being in place. Apart from the Santiago Bernabeu based club, Chelsea too are said to be long-term admirers of the former Freiburg player.

German FA boss Reinhard Grindel recently told Kicker:

"We have an agreement until the end of 2020 and it is not the moment to face the topic now. As you all know, the relationship between me and Low is excellent, but now we are focused on the World Cup, "Kaustubh Pandey