Real Madrid hope as Icardi can leave Inter ‘on one condition’
12 January at 09:40Real Madrid are being linked with signing Inter star Mauro Icardi and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the talented striker could leave the nerazzurri at the end of the season.
According to the Italian paper Icardi will push to leave Inter at the end of the current campaign should Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League. After a stunning start to the season, the Serie A giants are now sitting third in the table but Lazio and Roma are just behind them and have one match in hand.
Icardi has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and Real Madrid could decide to match the player’s transfer fee at the end of the season as the Merengues are looking for a long-time replacement for Karim Benzema.
Icardi, however, could soon sign a new deal increasing his release clause to over € 200 million.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Inter will be forced to cash in at least € 60/70 million by the end of the season and players like Icardi, Perisic or Skriniar could be sold at the beginning of the summer.
