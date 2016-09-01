Real Madrid hope as Icardi has no agreement to raise Inter release clause

Sky Sport Italia reports that Inter are in no rush to renew Mauro Icardi's contract with the club which expires at the end of June 2021.



According to the report there are currently no new meeting scheduled between the parties to discuss an extension of the contract in order to raise the minimum release fee clause which is reportedly set at €110 million.



Rumours have been rife that Real Madrid are keen on signing the Argentinian striker and the fact that no meetings are yet to have taken place to raise the redemption fee clause to €200 million is bound to be music in the ears of the Los Merengues.



The player himself recently said that he wants to stay at Inter but that his agent and wife Wanda and the club will set aside time to discuss these issues. Meanwhile Wanda has stated that they wish to stay at Inter but that ultimately the decision is up to Inter if they want to hang on to their captain who has so far scored 17 goals in 19 Serie A matches this season.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)