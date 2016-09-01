Real Madrid identify their replacement for Pepe
17 March at 21:41Real Madrid star defender Pepe will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season as his contract with the LaLiga giants expires in June, As (via The Sun) reports. The Portugal EURO 2016 hero will probably move to China where Hebe Fortune have offered him bags of money to swap the Merengues with the emerging Far East league.
Pepe, 34, has spent the last seven years at Real Madrid. In summer 2007, in fact, he completed a € 30 million switch from Porto and according to reports in England his potential replacement is also contracted with the LigaNos giants.
Real Madrid are said to have already reached an economic agreement with Giuliano Bertolucci who is the representative of Porto defender Felipe. The 27-year-old has a € 45 million release fee included in his contract but Porto’s financial struggles should help Real Madrid to seal the player’s transfer for somewhere around € 25 million.
