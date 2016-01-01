Real Madrid in secret talks to sell Cristiano Ronaldo
30 April at 12:45Some shocking reports come from Spain this morning. According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is planning to sell Cristiano Ronaldo before the beginning of the 2018/19 campaign.
The Spanish news outlet claims Real Madrid’s most powerful executives have given Zinedine Zidane green light to get rid of the Portuguese striker who, according to Diario Gol, has had way too many ups and downs this season and that’s why Florentino would be open to sell him.
Real Madrid signed Cristiano Ronaldo for € 94 million from Manchester United in summer 2009 and the Portuguese has gone on to score 396 goals in 326 Real Madrid games since.
According to Diario Gol, Florentino wants to sell Ronaldo to China in order to make the Portuguese the best transfer operation in the history of the club as any Chinese club would be open to splash the cash to take one of the best players in the world to the Far East.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently one of the better paid footballers in the world and his contract with Real Madrid expires in June 2021.
Go to comments