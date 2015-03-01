Joe Gomez. The 19-year-old England Under-21 international is only just getting back to full fitness after suffering a anterior cruciate ligament injury way back in October 2015 and is now finally starting to get more game time at Anfield with the Spanish giants now monitoring his progress with interest.

Spanish portal Diario Gol (via The Daily Star) claims that Real Madrid is lining up a shock summer move for Liverpool defender. The 19-year-old England Under-21 international is only just getting back to full fitness after suffering a anterior cruciate ligament injury way back in October 2015 and is now finally starting to get more game time at Anfield with the Spanish giants now monitoring his progress with interest.

Reports from Spain claim that the youngster is being lined up by boss Zinedine Zidane to replace Portuguese stopper Pepe or even Sergio Ramos, who both could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.



The former Charlton man arrived on Merseyside in the summer of 2015 and was heavily tipped to have a bright future ahead of him. Despite the knee injury having de-railed his progress, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp thinks very highly of the player and will look to fight off any advances from the clib from the Spanish capital.