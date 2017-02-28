Real Madrid interested in Korean wonderkid: watch him in action
01 March at 18:05Real Madrid are interested in signing Korean wonderkid Kangin Lee, according to various reports in Spain. The 16-year-old striker, however, is one of the most promising products of the club’s academy and the LaLiga side are not open to let him leave anytime in the future and have already reached an agreement to extend the player’s stay at the club until 2019.
In addition to that, Marca claims Valencia have promised the talented hit-man that he will be playing for the B Squad next season and will be promoted to senior team in 2019. DiarioMestalla.com has published a video that shows the 16-year-old in action.
Check it out, what do you think? Can he become a future top-class footballer?
