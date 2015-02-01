Real Madrid interested in Liverpool winger
23 September at 17:25Real Madrid are monitoring Sadio Mane, according to the latest reports from Spain.
The Ivorian star has already scored three Premier League goals this season in just four goals, but was still linked to a move away from Anfield this summer because of the arrival of Mohamed Salah.
The Madrid side is struggling right now without an out-and-out striker to replace Karim Benzema, but the notion of adding another midfielder appears strange, seeing as both Isco and Marco Asensio have emerged of late.
Ok Diario claim that he has impressed the Galacticos, who are having him constantly monitored and see him as a future Merengue. This may mean that some of their high-profile midfield stars may be leaving.
Mane has been on fire since joining the Reds last summer, scoring 16 goals.
The 25-year-old is, however, serving a three-match ban after being sent off against Manchester City earlier in September.
Mane had been linked to Inter this summer, among other clubs.
