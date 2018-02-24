Real Madrid: Is Isco the new Zidane?
24 February at 14:30When Real Madrid take on Alavés this afternoon, it is likely Isco will overtake club legend and current coach Zinedine Zidane in terms of appearances for Los Blancos. The 25-year-old is set to play in his 227th match since joining from Málaga back in the summer of 2013, when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge.
Indeed, as reported by Spanish newspaper Marca this morning, that is not the only comparison between them worth making. Having played the same number of games as each other, Zizou scored 49 goals while Isco has managed 40. Despite that, the French World Cup winner only won six titles as a player compared to the Valencia youth product’s 12.
The aforementioned Ancelotti was in fact the first to mention any similarity, saying: “To compare Isco with Zidane is a good thing. In terms of quality and skill, they are very much alike. However, he still has a long way to go but there is nothing to say he cannot reach that level.”
(Marca)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
