Isco has made up his mind to leave the club at the end of the season and Spanish sports daily

Real Madrid play-makerhas made up his mind to leave the club at the end of the season and Spanish sports daily Marca claims that this will now spark a race to sign him between some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The journal claims that the 24-year-old wants more playing time and with his current employers not able to guarantee this, a summer move looks inevitable. Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City are known admirers and could all submit bids for the Spanish international however, the latest club to be linked with a move for his signature are Catalan giants Barcelona. In what would be a shock move, the Blaugrana have reportedly identified Isco as the perfect addition to the side and someone who could be the supply line for Messi, Suarez and Neymar up front.



Isco joined Real in the summer of 2013 from Malaga and has now made over 100 appearances for the club. His international career has stuttered however and his inability to get regular first-team football at the Santiago Bernabeu has been a contributing factor in only collecting 17 caps for his country.