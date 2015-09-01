Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been told by Real Madrid to make his mind up over a possible summer move back to the Spanish capital. The 26-year-old, who was born in the city and grew up in the youth ranks at Atletico, has just over two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford but is understood to be ready to return to his homeland.





The Mirror claims that Spanish sources have stated that Real President Florentino Perez wants the country’s number one custodian at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, but that he wants a definitive answer from the player by May.

It’s also understood that De Gea has a clause in his current contract that states that the Spanish giants can commence negotiations if they offer £50 million for his service. With the Red Devils looking like missing out on Champions League football next season (unless they lift the Europa League) the player is likely to want to depart Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign.