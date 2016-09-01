Real Madrid January shortlist revealed

Zinedine Zidane has already spoken with Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez about the need to bolster his squad with new signings. The French coach has been very clear about which players he needs. Reinforcements next month are an absolute must, even more so after suffering a heavy defeat to Barcelona.



Zizou believes that most of the squad’s problems lie in defensive areas. The signing of Kepa from Athletic Bilbao is practically done and the tactician has already given his approval. The addition of a new centre-back is seen as a priority.



Reports suggest he is targeting an experienced player to play alongside Sergio Ramos in the Madrid backline. For Zizou, that would be enough as he remains convinced the side does not need a new striker at the moment. He trusts 100% in Karim Benzema and will continue to do so for the remainder of the campaign. That is despite the fact he has scored a mere four goals this season.



(Don Balon)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)