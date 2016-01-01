Real Madrid join Chelsea and Man City in race to sign unhappy €60m Juventus defender
27 February at 15:40Real Madrid are said to be interested in signing unhappy Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilvbianconero) claims that the Merengues have set sight on the highly rated centre-back after that he had an argument with his boss Massimiliano Allegri last week.
The Italian tactician had omitted the Italy International from Juventus’ Champions League squad against Porto but the former Bari star made return to Juventus’ starting XI last week-end in the Old Lady’s 2-0 win over Empoli.
Chelsea and Manchester City are long time admirers of Bonucci. Both clubs tried to sign him last summer but Juventus blocked the defender’s exit, tempting him to sign a new contract at the beginning of the current campaign. Real Madrid are said to be ready to offer € 60 million to welcome the services of the 29-year-old.
Despite Bonucci’s argument with Allegri, however, Juventus would prefer the manager to leave instead of the experienced Italian defender who, however, remains a major target for these three top European clubs.
Go to comments