Real Madrid join Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd in race to sign Spurs defender
15 February at 15:15Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld as one of their prime targets as they look to bolster their leaky backline.
Los Blancos have been alerted to the fact there has been no breakthrough in talks between his agent and Spurs over a new contract, as well as the fact he wasn’t picked in the squad to face Juventus in the Champions League earlier this week.
Mauricio Pochettino insists he left the Belgian behind to work on his fitness, having only just returned from a three-month injury lay-off due to a hamstring problem. He is now expected to play against Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.
Due to the complexity of his current deal, Spurs may be forced to sell him this summer given the fact a £25 million release clause comes into force at the end of next season, as long as it is activated at least 14 days before the transfer window closes.
The 28-year-old reportedly wants to earn at least £150,000 per week, which would put him above the club’s much talked about wage ceiling. In addition to Los Merengues, the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are also watching his situation closely.
(Mirror Online)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
