Real Madrid are interested in Roma sensation Edin Dzeko.

Reports from fellow transfer experts Calciomercato.it indicate that the La Liga giants are interested in Dzeko, whose brace last night against Fiorentina helped lift the Giallorossi to a 4-0 win and second place in Serie A.

Dzeko has bounced back from a poor season with AS Roma, netting 17 Serie A goals during the current campaign and overtaking Mauro Icardi again in the scoring charts. The two have participated in a fascinating neck-and-neck race, almost as interesting as the clubs who are now interested in the 30-year-old’s services.

A few days ago, reports from France indicated that Olympique Marseille were very interested in the Bosnian striker, as is a Chinese club.

The Roma striker has a deal at the Olimpico until 2020, and doesn’t sound like he wants to go. The Lupa doesn’t want to let him go either, but calciomercato.it maintains that she won’t be able to resist a huge offer.