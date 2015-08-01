Real Madrid join race for €50m Man United, Chelsea, City target
07 March at 17:59Real Madrid could hijack Manchester United’s courtship of Bernardo Silva, Le10Sport can exclusively reveal.
The French website claim that the Galacticos are also big fans of the 22-year-old, and that he is also very enthusiastic about moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Manchester City and Chelsea are also believed to be very interested, although it is the Red Devils who reportedly have an option to sign Silva, valued at €50 million in the above piece but with the pricetag rumoured to be as high as €70m.
Monaco also get on well with Monaco, whom they acquired Anthony Martian from two summers ago.
With James Rodriguez probably leaving sooner rather than later, the Galacticos will need an alternative in the middle, and Silva, who has scored six goals and as many assists in Ligue 1 this season, is seen as the answer. Ironically, James himself was acquired from the Principality team in the summer of 2014.
