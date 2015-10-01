Faouzi Ghoulam. The 26-year-old Algerian international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich also linked with moves at the end of the current campaign.

According to fichajes.com, Real Madrid have become the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Napoli full-back. The 26-year-old Algerian international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich also linked with moves at the end of the current campaign.

Ghoulam, who joined the Partenopei in the summer of 2014, looked as though he was about to extend his stay at the San Paolo but recent reports coming out of Italy suggest that proposed contract talks have stalled and that a switch in the summer could be on the cards.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte knows the player well from his time in Italy and is aware of just how adept he is playing as part of a back three or as a wing-back. Real coach Zinedine Zidane is also a huge admirer along with Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti. A three-way summer tussle to grab his signature could well have started in earnest.