Real Madrid: Juventus and Man Utd target provokes dressing room troubles?
01 March at 16:30Reports from Spanish daily Sport suggest Real Madrid star Isco is causing problems in the dressing room for his club.
The struggling side from Santiago Bernabeu is currently third in the La Liga table and the recent loss to Espanyol piled further misery on Zinedine Zidane's men on Tuesday. A Gerard Moreno strike in stoppage time was enough to keep Real at third, ten points behind Atletico Madrid.
Sport understands that it was during the game against Espanyol that the Isco didn't take his substitution for Karim Benzema well. He looked angry and upset and took forty five seconds to head off the pitch.
It was after the game that Sergio Ramos took to the midfielder and bashed him for his bad attitude. Ramos scolded Isco for showing a bad attitude towards his teammates and the need to show a proper attitude to cover for the time when the team isn't performing.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
