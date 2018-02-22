This will be the 21st meeting between these two clubs in European competition, with all 20 previous games being in the Champions League or European Cup. Real Madrid have won 10 times, Juventus eight times and there have been two draws.



The only fixture to have been played more in European Cup/Champions League history than this one (21st meeting) is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid (24 games).



Juventus have won two of their eight away games against Real Madrid (D1 L5), winning 1-0 in February 1962, and 2-0 in November 2008.



Real Madrid have only failed to win/progress from one of their 32 previous European knockout games in which they won the first leg away from home, losing out to Odense Boldklub in the 1994-95 UEFA Cup (won 3-2 away, lost 0-2 at home).



In European Cup/Champions League history, there have been 312 previous occasions of the home team losing the first leg of a knockout tie – only six of those sides have progressed. None of these sides have managed to overturn a 3-goal deficit.



Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 24 Champions League games, netting 63 goals in total.