Real Madrid-Juventus players involved in bust-up after controversial Champions League tie

Players from Juventus and Real Madrid were involved in a dressing room row following Juventus' knockout from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals in controversial fashion.



Gianluigi Buffon was sent off in controversial circumstances in stoppage time, as Cristiano Ronaldo had smashed home a decisive penalty for the Los Blancos, providing the Old Lady with a heart-break. Massimiliano Allegri's men saw a late, controversial penalty given to Real and also saw Buffon get sent off and it all blowed over after that.



Mundo Deportivo reports that it indeed did blow over after the game and both sides were involved in a dressing room bust up following the controversial ending to the game.



The Juve players were about to clash with the Los Blancos players, but were separated by a metal bar that divides the team areas outside the two dressing rooms.



The report says that the police got involved in stopping the scuffle and Sergio Ramos, who was suspended for the second leg, had to get involved too. The Spaniard talked to Giorgio Chiellini and calmed the scuffle down.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)