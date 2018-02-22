Real Madrid-Juventus: predicted line-ups



Juventus face Real Madrid in the return leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League. The bianconeri need to imitate Roma if they want to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition as Max Allegri’s side need to score three goals and concede none to the extra time and hope to qualify for the next stage through the extra time.



The Italian tactician has only one doubt ahead of tonight’s clash and it’s about who to start up front. Gonzalo Higuain will surely start as a sole striker and two between Douglas Costa, Cuadrado and Mandzukic will play on the wings.



As for Real Madrid, Zidane could play Casemiro at the back as Sergio Ramos is suspended and Nacho is injured.



REAL MADRID-JUVE: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



REAL MADRID (4-3-1-2): Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Vallejo, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo.



JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Buffon; De Sciglio, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Mandzukic.