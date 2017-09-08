The summer transfer window is closed, but clubs directors already have one eye on the winter market as they prepare for the moves that might help build the quality and depth of the squad while making a push for the league and European glory. In Spain, Real Madrid is already one of the clubs working for the future, as the Spanish radio La Sexta reports via fijaches.net, reports on Los Blancos new interest in Timo Werner, a 21 year old German attacker for RB Leipzig. The player was under observation during the German-Norway match, and many clubs are keen on the young and blooming star.

Although Madrid coach Zidane insists that his squad is more than capable without any new signings, there will always be turnover and exits throughout the season. After failing to finalize a deal for Mbappe, Real must be more active than ever to compete with the outrageous spending sprees of major clubs, especially PSG.