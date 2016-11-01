Real Madrid have be dealt a blow with the news that German midfielder Toni Kroos has suffered a sprain to his exterior lateral ligament in the left knee.



The Spanish giants have tweeted that an update on the amount of time the player may be side-lined, will be given in the coming hours.



At the end of a good week for under pressure coach Zinedine Zidane, this news will be a set-back ahead of the return game with Paris Saint-Germain next month.