Raul will take over a role close to president Florentino Perez.

One of Real Madrid’s most iconic players is set to return to the club this summer. Spanish radio show El Transistor (via As) claims that legendary strikerwill take over a role close to president Florentino Perez.

The 39-year-old, who made over 500 appearances for his hometown club, appeared on the show himself and when asked what the future had in store he replied; ““If I return to Spain it’ll be to work for Real Madrid… Right now I work for La Liga, but I’m a Madrid fan. I hope that in the future I’ll be able to work in the club I have feelings for, Real Madrid.”



The Spaniard has been very active in trying to grow football out in the US and he also commented about the work carried out by explaining that; “There are new stadiums and great fans. All the time there are more pitches appearing, which are full practically the entire season. A lot of work is being done with youngsters in the academies, and that is key for the future.”