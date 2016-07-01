Real Madrid have only lost once in their 11 games in La Liga against Levante at Santiago Bernabéu; in February 2007, 0-1 thanks to Salva Ballesta’s goal.



Levante have not scored in their last three La Liga visits to Santiago Bernabéu – their last goal there was scored by Míchel in April 2013.



Real Madrid have scored in their last 70 games in all competitions, the longest scoring streak ever in the Top 5 European Leagues.



If Levante win, this would be their best start ever in a La Liga season (seven points).



Sergio Ramos' first brace in La Liga was against Levante at Santiago Bernabéu on 2008.



José Luis Morales is the midfielder in La Liga with the most dribbles completed (7) this season.



Levante have won more points in the last 10 minutes of games this season than any other La Liga side (3).



Real Madrid’s opponents have picked up a league-high 10 yellow cards in La Liga this season, while Levante have picked up the fewest bookings in the division (1).



Real Madrid have the highest ball possession average in La Liga this season (66.88%).



Karim Benzema has had the most shots of any La Liga player without scoring this season (8, including blocked).



Welcome to our live coverage of Real Madrid-Levante. Check out the ten things you need to know ahead of the kick off and the live updates from the Bernabeu.Keylor Navas had a better save percentage for Levante (80.24%) than he does for Real Madrid (74.90%).