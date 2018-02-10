With reports from France stating that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is unhappy with life at Old Trafford, reports in The Sun claim that Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to try to persuade the Red Devils to dispose of his services this summer.



The 24-year-old icon, who is in the second year of a five-year contract, is believed to have told boss Jose Mourinho that he’s fed up at being played out of position which has led to tension between the two men.



Taken off in the recent defeats to both Spurs and Newcastle United, Pogba is insistent that to get the best out of him, Mourinho needs to play him in a more advanced role.





The Portuguese tactician has been praising his professional attitude in public and The Sun goes on to suggest that United has no intention of parting with him at the end of the current campaign.

This said however, should Los Blancos table an offer of around £120M, then the landscape could change dramatically.