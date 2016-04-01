According to French sports newspaper L'Équipe, Real Madrid plan to sell Karim Benzema next summer and have identified their two main transfer targets to replace him.The first is Inter captain Mauro Icardi, with whom Los Blancos remain in contact regarding a departure from Milan. President Florentino Pérez has also discussed a potential transfer with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who has 11 goals and two assists to his name so far this season.(L'Équipe)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)