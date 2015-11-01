Real Madrid line up sensational summer offer for Dele Alli
03 January at 11:33
Reports in the Daily Mirror suggest that Real Madrid are lining up a huge summer bid for Spurs midfielder Dele Alli. Unable to sign players in the current transfer window due to their transfer embargo, Los Blancos are thought to be ready to launch an assault on the Premier League side in the summer to bring the current PFA Young Player of the Year to the Spanish capital.
The 20-year-old recently signed a new six-year deal at White Hart Lane worth around £60,000 per week, but a move to the Santiago Bernabeu would eclipse this as Real President Florentino Perez looks to build the next generation of Galacticos.
The journal also states that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the England midfielder but that the Spaniards are possibly the only club that he would consider leaving the North London club for. Alli has been in scintillating form once again this season, with his current boss Mauricio Pochettino recently declaring he thought his star midfielder was worth at least £50 million.
