French sports daily L’Equipe reports that Real Madrid are lining up a shock secret deal to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. The journal claims that current Atletico Madrid frontman, the subject of an £89 million summer move from Manchester United, is the man Los Blancos has in mind to substitute the Portuguese superstar.

With the Madrid derby set to take place later this afternoon, the 25-year-old French international will once again be in the spotlight at the Santiago Bernabeu with his future still shrouded in mystery. Griezmann’s advisor, Eric Olhats has always maintained that a move across the city would be impossible because; “here's a non-aggression pact, there's a deal between the two clubs that does not touch each other. It's not on the agenda. Between the two clubs, there's something that's been around for a long time."



The player himself explained recently that he is becoming increasingly frustrated with all the speculation, stating that; “It's always the same question and I now don't know what to say. I find myself repeating myself and I certainly see myself here. I feel it's an answer that I've given so many times now but that very question is quite tiring.”