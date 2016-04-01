Liverpool, Real Madrid and PSG have all contacted Roma for Brazilian international Gk Alisson, according to Sky Italy — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 12, 2018

Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker is in the midst of a breakout season which sees him stopping shots at an astonishing rate. The Brazilian’s success in his first season as a Serie A starter has not gone unnoticed.Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain have been rumored to be mulling massive offers for the shot stopper. Both teams, looking to improve their defense see him as a possible answer. Now, so does Real Madrid.After they were unable to secure Kepa’s services early this month, their attention has turned to alternatives, one of which is Alisson. Sky Sport Italia reports that Los Blancos have made contact with Roma in an effort to elbow out Liverpool and PSG.