Real Madrid: Luka Modric apologizes to Tottenham

Real Madrid ace and former Tottenham superstar Luka Modric has apologised to his former club for leaving the way he did back in 2012.



Since having left Spurs back in 2012, Modric has become one of the world's best midfielders and the best players . Now 32, the Croatian has proved himself this season as well, having made 16 starts under Zinedine Zidane in the La Liga in what has been a below-par season for the Los Blancos .



In an interview with FourFourTwo , Modric has opened up about the regret that he had while he was leaving Tottenham as a move to Chelsea had fallen through before he moved to the Bernabeu . He has apologised for the way he left the club. The Croatian said : "My one regret is that I didn't win a trophy with Tottenham , despite us being a strong team who played good , attractive football."



"I am sorry for the way I left . I wish we had parted in a nicer way . I hope fans understand that I followed my dreams."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)