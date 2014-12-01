Real Madrid intend to sign Bernardo Silva as a replacement for James Rodriguez,

The French outlet claims that the Merengues are going to ship off James, and want the Manchester United target to replace him.

Though the Galacticos aren’t completely focussing on the summer window because of the upcoming Champions League final and the race to win La Liga, they still have prioritised Silva, who has scored ten goals and made as many assists in all competitions this season.

The Merengues are set to wait for the Champions League final to take place before they make an approach for the 22-year-old, who they have followed for a number of months.

With Manchester United very close to nabbing Rodriguez himself, it looks like Real are going to focus on Silva, seeing as Eden Hazard doesn’t seem set to leave Chelsea.

ed recently that Manchester City were also interested in the Euro 2016 champion, while the Independent believed that the Old Trafford side was ready to bid £60M bid for the midfield talent.