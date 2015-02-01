Real Madrid make contact over Dybala despite recent contract extension
15 April at 14:46Real Madrid have made contact with Juventus representatives over the signing of Juventus star Paulo Dybala, today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo reports. The Argentinean striker has recently extended his stay at the J Stadium signing a new contract until 2022. The player’s new salary is in the region of € 7 million-a-year and the club do not want to sell their star at any price.
Reports in Italy also claim Real Madrid and Barcelona will still try to sign Dybala at the end of the season. Ilbianconero.com in particular reports Juventus have extended Dybala’s stay also to send a message to potential suitors.
Dybala’s new salary, in fact, will impose every interested club to sign the 24-year-old for more than € 100 million, whilst the player’s previous € 3 million-a-year salary would have not allowed Juventus to demand as much given the player’s low wages.
Mundo Deportivo reports Dybala has asked his club how much his price-tag is but the Old Lady is not open to sell La Joya at any price.
