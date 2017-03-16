Real Madrid make contact with AC Milan to sign the next Casillas
16 March at 12:40With Keilor Navas on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season, Real Madrid will be looking to sign a long-term replacement for the Costa Rica International who replaced the Merengues’ legend Iker Casillas two years ago.
According to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already identified the future goalkeeper of the club: AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma. The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been playing on a regular basis for AC Milan for the last 18 months but he has yet to sign his first pro contract with the rossoneri.
The Serie A giants, in fact, are in talks to sell a majority stake in the club but have been failing to finalize a deal yet. Although the player is reported to be willing to stay at AC Milan, his agent Mino Raila won’t make him sign a new contract until he knows the new owners of the club and their plans for the future.
Real Madrid are said to have already made contact to sign the 18-year-old starlet as Florentino Perez wants him to become the next Iker Casillas. Adriano Galliani, however, is still in talks with the player’s agent trying to convince him to sign a new contract with the rossoneri.
Go to comments