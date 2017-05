Real Madrid are planning to bolster their midfield signing a big name in the summer. Several top stars are being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, including Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala who would play as attacking midfielders in Real Madrid’s starting XI.The Juventus striker, however, has just signed a new long-term deal with the Serie A giants and Hazard could do the same soon, putting pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea.Therefore, Real Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. According to a report of TMW , the agent of the Dutch midfielder has been recently contacted by representatives of Real Madrid.Georginio Wijnaldum, 26, is. He moved to Anfield Road from Newcastle for € 27.5 million last summer.