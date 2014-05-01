Real Madrid make contact with agent of Liverpool star as Hazard set for Chelsea stay
03 May at 18:20Real Madrid are planning to bolster their midfield signing a big name in the summer. Several top stars are being linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, including Eden Hazard and Paulo Dybala who would play as attacking midfielders in Real Madrid’s starting XI.
The Juventus striker, however, has just signed a new long-term deal with the Serie A giants and Hazard could do the same soon, putting pen to paper on a new contract with Chelsea.
Therefore, Real Madrid have set their sights on Liverpool attacking midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum. According to a report of TMW, the agent of the Dutch midfielder has been recently contacted by representatives of Real Madrid.
Georginio Wijnaldum, 26, is contracted with Liverpool until 2021. He moved to Anfield Road from Newcastle for € 27.5 million last summer.
