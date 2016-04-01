Real Madrid make first January signing: why it is good and bad news for Chelsea

Following this morning’s news that Real Madrid are set to trigger the €20 million release clause in Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa’s contract, we take a look at what impact this will have on other club’s transfer market plans.



Arguably, the club it will affect the most is Chelsea, both positively and negatively. The 23-year-old was a target for the Blues, and had in fact been linked with a move to London upon the expiry of his contract next summer.



That said, they may also breathe a sigh of relief considering the fact Los Blancos had concurrently been linked with a big money move for Thibaut Courtois, who of course the Stamford Bridge outfit would be loathed to lose.



Zinedine Zidane’s side are looking to strengthen their squad in several key positions, having severely underperformed so far this season. Adding a new centre-forward is also very high up on their list of priorities.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)