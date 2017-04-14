Real Madrid make transfer approach for Man Utd target Mbappe
14 April at 11:45Real Madrid are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe and according to a report of Marca the Merengues have already made contact to sign the exciting French winger who is also a transfer target of Manchester United.
The Spanish paper reports Real Madrid have already made contact with representatives of Monaco to sign the promising winger. The Merengues would either sign the player in the summer or try to snatch a first-option clause on the 18-year-old winger.
Monaco, however, would reportedly prefer to sell the player in the summer rather than giving potential suitors a first option clause.
According to Marca, Monaco may demand up to € 100 million to sell Mbappe in the summer and will only sell the player to the best bidder unless the Mbappe pushes to join one club in particular.
The Spanish paper claims Mbappe would be happy to join Real Madrid in the summer and that the player’s entourage has already informed Real Madrid about the player’s desire.
Go to comments