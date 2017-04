Real Madrid are interested in signingand according to a report of Marca the Merengues have already made contact to sign the exciting French winger who is also a transfer target of Manchester United.The Spanish paper reportshave already made contact with representatives of Monaco to sign the promising winger. The Merengues would either sign the player in the summer or try to snatch aon the 18-year-old winger.Monaco, however, wouldrather than giving potential suitors a first option clause.​According to Marca, Monaco mayunless the Mbappe pushes to join one club in particular.The Spanish paper claims Mbappe would be happy to join Real Madrid in the summer and that the player’s entourage has already informed Real Madrid about the player’s desire.