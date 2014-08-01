Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in signing Jeison Murillo, calciomercato can reveal.

Correspondent Marco Demicheli reveals that the two elite European clubs (who faced off in last year’s Champions League semi-finals) like the Colombian international, whom Inter acquired from Granada in 2015.

The Sun had written two days ago that BOTH Mancunian sides were intersted, as well as Arsenal and Real Madrid. We can only confirm two of them.

It’s not exactly been plain sailing for Murillo of late, the 24-year-old having made a blazing start in the 2015-2016 season, only to go into a tailspin in the 2016 calendar year.

Things have gone better in the last few weeks, the Colombian benefitting from his versatility and dynamism to be useful in Inter’s two systems, either as part of a four-man defence, or a three-man back line. He can also play as a full-back, something which has seen him coexist with Gary Medel.

His agent is, we can confirm, talking to Inter about the possibility of earning a new deal.

It looks like the worm has turned for the Cafetero. Will some of Europe’s best be able to land a promising, dynamic player?