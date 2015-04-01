It looks like Manchester United and Real Madrid are also in the race to sign Milan sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Long wanted by Juventus, the teenage goalkeeper finally turns 18 on February 25th, allowing him to sign a long-term deal… though it is unsure just who he will do this with.

Manchester United themselves also want Donnarumma, who made his Serie A debut last season when he was still only 16, quickly replacing Diego Lopez, formerly of Real Madrid.

To add to the coincidences, the Red Devils would nab Donnarumma in case the Merengues themselves came knocking for De Gea!

What could help both Juventus and Manchester United is Mino Raiola, who representes both Donnarumma and a stable of Red Devil and/or Juve alumni, from Henrikh Mkhitaryan

stir the pot this morning, claiming that Real Madrid have scouted the 17-year-old to replace Costa Rican regular Keylor Navas.as making a stunning 40 million salary (over four years) to Donnarumma, and the same sum again to the club to sign him.to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Pogba RaiolaDonnarumma a new contract expiring in 2022, and are supposed to sit down with Raiola soon to discuss this.