Real Madrid ace Marcelo talked to Espn after the final whistle of the return tie of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich. The Brazilian left-back found himself in the middle of controversies as he committed a clear handball inside Real Madrid penalty area seconds before the half time whistle.Bayern Munich protests against Cakir were not enough to award the Bavarias a clear penalty.Talking to media after the game Marcelo admitted that he touched the ball with his hand.