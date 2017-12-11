Real Madrid match release clause to complete first January signing
11 December at 09:47Real Madrid are reported to have already completed their first January signing. According to Marca, in fact, the Merengues have agreed a deal to sign Athletic Madrid goalkeeper Kepa. The La Liga will reportedly match the player’s € 20 million release clause and have already reached an agreement to sign the 23-year-old.
Kepa’s Athletic Bilbao contract expires at the end of the season and the player does not want to pen a new deal with his current club.
According to the Spanish paper the talented shotstopper has already agreed to move to Real Madrid for € 2.5 million-a-year and the player will move to Real Madrid in the January transfer window.
Both Chelsea and Juventus had previously been linked with signing Kepa but Real Madrid have always been leading the race to sign him and, in the last few hours, the La Liga giants have decided to match the player’s release clause to complete their first January signing.
