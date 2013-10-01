Real Madrid: Mbappé is the top summer objective as Morata inches closer to ...

It was an amazing season for Monaco as they were able to beat the odds and win the Ligue 1 title. Their last French title was back in 1999-2000 (when Mbappé was only 1 year old). Speaking of the French rising star, he has so far scored 26 goals on the season as he was one of the main reasons why Monaco had so much success this season.



REAL MADRID ARE STRONGLY AFTER HIM - According to previous reports, Real Madrid recently had a 80 million euros offer turned down since Monaco want to get at least 100 million euros for their rising star. Even so, Real Madrid will likely be back soon as Mbappé is Perez' top summer transfer target. According to Sport, to potentially make room for Mbappé, Mariano Diaz will likely leave on loan to Malaga and Alvaro Morata should also leave come summer time as he inches closer to leaving the club. Conte's Chelsea are strongly after him but it seems like if Milan are also willing to make a very strong push for him too. It will likely be a two horse race as the Spanish international's future is in doubt. ​