Real Madrid midfield star linked with Juventus move
25 December at 16:20Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is being linked with joining Juventus at the end of the season, foot.be reports. The Germany midfielder is a long time target of the Old Lady and had been previously linked with a move to Juventus as Real Madrid were interested in signing Paul Pogba last summer and the two clubs were said to be setting up a player-plus-cash swap deal.
Juventus are looking for midfield reinforcement in January and Axel Witsel is said to be the closest player to join the club in the January transfer window.
Real Madrid, however, are not open to sell the player either in January or at the end of the season and, at least at this stage, there are no chances to see Kroos moving to Juventus in the near future.
Kroos has one goal and nine assists in nine appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far this season.
