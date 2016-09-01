Real Madrid midfield star suggests he would snub moves to Tottenham and Juventus
16 April at 11:30Real Madrid midfield star Isco is a long-time transfer target of both Tottenham and Juventus. The Spanish attacking midfielder had been heavily linked with a move out of the Santiago Bernabeu before Real Madrid president Florentino Perez offered him a contract extension a few weeks ago.
Real Madrid are said to have offered Isco a new € 8-million-a-year deal and Isco confirmed yesterday he wants to stay at Real Madrid.
“I’ve said that so many teams: I want to stay at Real Madrid for very long time. I don’t understand why people are surprised when I say I want to play more, If I’d think I don’t deserve it I wouldn’t say that.”
“I am in the best team in the world, there are no more important clubs than Real Madrid and I feel lucky to be here. We’ll take the best decision at the end of the season, I want to stay and I will do my best to reach my target.”
Bad news for potential suitors then with Isco who prefers to stay at the Bernabeu instead of joining Tottenham or Juventus.
Go to comments