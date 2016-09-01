Real Madrid midfield star suggests he would snub moves to Tottenham and Juventus

Real Madrid midfield star Isco is a long-time transfer target of both Tottenham and Juventus. The Spanish attacking midfielder had been heavily linked with a move out of the Santiago Bernabeu before Real Madrid president Florentino Perez offered him a contract extension a few weeks ago.



Real Madrid are said to have offered Isco a new € 8-million-a-year deal and Isco confirmed yesterday he wants to stay at Real Madrid.



“I’ve said that so many teams: I want to stay at Real Madrid for very long time. I don’t understand why people are surprised when I say I want to play more, If I’d think I don’t deserve it I wouldn’t say that.”



“I am in the best team in the world, there are no more important clubs than Real Madrid and I feel lucky to be here. We’ll take the best decision at the end of the season, I want to stay and I will do my best to reach my target.”



Bad news for potential suitors then with Isco who prefers to stay at the Bernabeu instead of joining Tottenham or Juventus.

