Real Madrid: Modric could also miss Champions League decider
21 February at 14:45Real Madrid have another problem ahead of their upcoming game with PSG.
According to AS, Luka Modric could join Marcelo on the sicklist for the Champions League Round of 16 return leg.
Already penalised by a thin squad, the Merengues haven’t exactly been consistent this season, and need to defend their 3-1 lead from the first leg, where PSG got the first goal before succumbing to Zinedine Zidane’s double sub in the second half.
Though the Merengues have only announced that Modric has a hamsting injury and missed training today, AS’s medical expert, Dr. José González, claims that Real can “expect a period of between two and three weeks on the sidelines.’
Marcelo is already expected to be a problem, going off in Real’s 5-3 win over Real Betis at the weekend, prompting the Spanish press to wonder whether the inexperienced Theo Hernandez will get a game, or whether it will be Nacho, who is more used to playing in the middle, and was responsible for a bit of a clanger in the recent Cup loss to Leganes.
