Real Madrid have another problem ahead of their upcoming game with PSG.

​According to AS, Luka Modric could join Marcelo on the sicklist for the Champions League Round of 16 return leg.

​Already penalised by a thin squad, the Merengues haven’t exactly been consistent this season, and need to defend their 3-1 lead from the first leg, where PSG got the first goal before succumbing to Zinedine Zidane’s double sub in the second half.

​Though the Merengues have only announced that Modric has a hamsting injury and missed training today, AS’s medical expert,

Marcelo is already expected to be a problem, going off in Real’s 5-3 win over Real Betis at the weekend, prompting the Spanish press to wonder whether the inexperienced Theo Hernandez will get a game, or whether it will be Nacho, who is more used to playing in the middle, and was responsible for a bit of a clanger in the recent Cup loss to Leganes.

Dr. José González, claims that Real can “expect a period of between two and three weeks on the sidelines.’