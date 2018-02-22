Real Madrid, Modric: 'No difference between Isco and Bale'
02 April at 18:30Luca Modric spoke to the media during today's press conference, as Real Madrid gear up to face Juventus on Allianz Stadium tomorrow in the quarter-finals of Champions League.
On Benzema: "He has not scored for a while but that is not an issue, he adds other dimensions to our game as well which are important. Not just goals are important, assists count as well. The coach will let us know tomorrow how to approach the game.
"I am the assist man? I feel good, at the time being I have no physical issues and that is the most important thing.
On Ronaldo: He has a lot of confidence and he is in great shape. I do not even remember how many goals he has scored in the last few games. It is very important for us to have him. With him, we have more opportunities on the pitch but we have to see what the coach has to say."
On Bale: "He is very important for the team but ultimately Zidane decides if he should play or not. He is happy and he is doing well. Obviously, for him, this season has been tough but now he's okay.
"He has been playing several games now and he has done well, so we know what we can expect from him, he just has to be physically good, we know his qualities."
On being favourites: "It is a good sign that Juventus believe we are favourites, it means that they have respect for us."
On the tactics: "We have shown over the years that we are able to bring home the results regardless of who we face. For me, if Isco or Bale plays makes little difference. The important thing is that everyone is united and plays as a team."
