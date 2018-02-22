Real Madrid: Modric reveals where he wants to play next

Midfielder Luka Modric has been a mainstay in Real Madrid’s midfield since making the move from Tottenham in 2012. While the Croatian continues to produce quality performances, the fact that he is now 32 years old and his contract expires in 2020 has people wondering where he might elect to close out his career.



Modric recently spoke to SVT Sport about the topic and left nothing to the imagination: "Here I am very happy, I would like to close my career in Real. But, if this were not possible, I admit that I would see myself in MLS".



Modric would certainly not be the first European star to make the move to the United States in the waning years of his career. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ashley Cole, Andrea Pirlo are a few recent names to have chosen to join MLS sides in their thirties.



Modric has featured 37 times in all competitions this season, notching two goals and seven assists along the way.

