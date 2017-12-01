Real Madrid ‘monitor’ Icardi's private life as transfer speculations continue
02 December at 09:30It is not a secret that Real Madrid would like to improve their attack in January as Florentino Perez hasn't been very pleased by the performances of some of his offensive players. According to Marca, it seems like Inter's Mauro Icardi is one of the top priorities for los Blancos. Spalletti has been doing great things at Inter and Icardi has so far scored 15 goals in 14 games for the nerazzurri. It won't be easy to get him as Suning want to keep their captain. A future potential move only occur if he is the one who wants a change. This is why Real have been monitoring his private life.
Wanda Nara (who is Icardi's partner and agent), could be opened to the idea of moving to Madrid. Barcelona also had interest in him in the past but Icardi chose to stay on at Inter. Here is what he had to say at the time about this : "Me and my agents decided that Barcelona's game wasn't very adapted to my style of play. We decided to stay in the Italian Serie A, a league that suits me very well". Real Madrid know that they would have to offer 100+ million euros to catch Inter's attention as time will tell...
