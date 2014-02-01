Sky Sports, claim that Real Madrid have stepped up their quest for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The 26-year-old has been top of the wanted list at the Santiago Bernabeu for some time now and these latest reports suggest that Real President Florentino Perez, has encouraged the player to try to instigate a move away from Old Trafford.



De Gea himself has made noises about wanting to return to his home city where he developed at Atletico and where he rose to prominence before making the move to the Premier League in 2011. Whilst at United, De Gea has become one of the world’s finest goalkeepers and is now his country’s undisputed number one.



Two years ago both clubs were locked in a fierce battle as then United boss Louis van Gaal relegated De Gea to the bench after a protracted move to the Bernabeu collapsed at the last minute. That now looks like a stay of execution and it’s likely that a second attempt to bring him home will be altogether more successful.